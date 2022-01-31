 
Spotify should give Joe Rogan cash Meghan and Harry make from their shows: Piers Morgan

TV presenter Piers Morgan took fresh swipe at Meghan Markle as he weighed in on Joe Rogan podcast backlash.

The former Good Morning Britain co-host has a long history of being angry with the Duchess of Sussex who he claims he was flattered to meet years ago only for her to ‘ghost’ him after they spent a night out together.

In his new column the 56-year-old broadcaster has taken issue with the fact that Meghan has called for a podcast by American podcaster Joe Rogan, 54, to be removed from Spotify after he interviewed two controversial scientists about the Covid-19 virus.

In his latest New York Post opinion piece on Monday, The 56-year-old recognized the criticism Rogan once spewed about him, recalling how the podcaster once branded him an [...].

"Joe Rogan once branded me an [...} after I called for more gun restrictions in America - and said my British accent should itself be restricted to ‘selling mops and non-stick cookware’ on late-night TV.

"To be fair, he was probably speaking for many of his fellow countrymen who understandably objected to being told how to live their lives by a snooty reincarnation of George III," Morgan wrote.

However, Morgan agreed they both have "an open mind" and how Rogan doesn't "park himself into any particular political or social tribe."

"Rogan’s got an open mind; like me, he doesn’t park himself into any particular political or social tribe, nor does he like or dislike people according to their partisan allegiance.

"Spotify should give Joe Rogan cash Meghan & Harry make from their shows and tear up Royals' contract," Piers Morgan said.

