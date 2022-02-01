 
sports
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

MS Vs QG: Ball by ball details of last over drama as Sultans win thriller against Gladiators

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Multan Sultans David Willey bowls against Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium Karachi. — PCB
Multan Sultans David Willey bowls against Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium Karachi. — PCB 

The National Stadium was getting famous for allowing teams batting second to win the match. However, Englishman David Willey took it on himself to break the curse when his team, Multan Sultans, took on the Quetta Gladiators.

Read more: David Willey, Shan Masood guide Multan Sultans to victory against Quetta Gladiators

In the last over, Gladiators needed eight runs with two wickets in hand and Willey made sure that Multan got those two wickets with one ball to spare.

Details of the over:

19.1 — dot

19.2 — dot

19.3 — 1 run

19.4 — wicket

19.5 — wicket

The two dot balls at the start of the over put pressure on Naseem Shah and it was the third ball that he took a single to give Sohail Tanvir the strike.

Tanvir tried hitting Willey over square leg for a six but was only able to find Rilee Rossouw.

For the next ball, Naseem had crossed to take back the strike and he would have hit the Englishman for a six had Tim David not taken a superb catch on the boundary line to give Sultans victory by six runs. 


More From Sports:

Which 'strange thing' about Virat Kohli is bothering Pakistani cricketers during PSL 2022?

Which 'strange thing' about Virat Kohli is bothering Pakistani cricketers during PSL 2022?
PSL 7: Fans back Mohammad Rizwan after getting dismissed for a duck against Quetta Gladiators

PSL 7: Fans back Mohammad Rizwan after getting dismissed for a duck against Quetta Gladiators
Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Erin Holland pats Mohammad Rizwan on back after he goes for nil

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Erin Holland pats Mohammad Rizwan on back after he goes for nil
PSL 7: Islamabad United to replace Paul Stirling with Liam Dawson

PSL 7: Islamabad United to replace Paul Stirling with Liam Dawson

Pillow Fighting Championship crowns its first-ever champions

Pillow Fighting Championship crowns its first-ever champions
'Best cover drive in world cricket': Brett Lee on Babar Azam

'Best cover drive in world cricket': Brett Lee on Babar Azam
PSL 2022: Babar Azam issues statement after Karachi Kings' consecutive losses

PSL 2022: Babar Azam issues statement after Karachi Kings' consecutive losses
England's decision to cancel Pakistan tour made 'zero sense': Alex Hales

England's decision to cancel Pakistan tour made 'zero sense': Alex Hales
PSL 7: David Willey, Shan Masood guide Multan Sultans to victory against Quetta Gladiators

PSL 7: David Willey, Shan Masood guide Multan Sultans to victory against Quetta Gladiators
PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi recovers from COVID-19, Quetta Gladiators announce

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi recovers from COVID-19, Quetta Gladiators announce
PSL 7: Shahid Afridi issues message for Quetta Gladiators

PSL 7: Shahid Afridi issues message for Quetta Gladiators
Rizwan vs Sarfaraz: Two best wicketkeepers come face to face

Rizwan vs Sarfaraz: Two best wicketkeepers come face to face

Latest

view all