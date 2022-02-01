MS Vs QG: Ball by ball details of last over drama as Sultans win thriller against Gladiators

Multan Sultans David Willey bowls against Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium Karachi. — PCB

The National Stadium was getting famous for allowing teams batting second to win the match. However, Englishman David Willey took it on himself to break the curse when his team, Multan Sultans, took on the Quetta Gladiators.

In the last over, Gladiators needed eight runs with two wickets in hand and Willey made sure that Multan got those two wickets with one ball to spare.

Details of the over:

19.1 — dot

19.2 — dot

19.3 — 1 run

19.4 — wicket

19.5 — wicket

The two dot balls at the start of the over put pressure on Naseem Shah and it was the third ball that he took a single to give Sohail Tanvir the strike.

Tanvir tried hitting Willey over square leg for a six but was only able to find Rilee Rossouw.

For the next ball, Naseem had crossed to take back the strike and he would have hit the Englishman for a six had Tim David not taken a superb catch on the boundary line to give Sultans victory by six runs.



