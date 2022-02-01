 
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
Ellen DeGeneres shares romantic birthday post for wife Portia de Rossi

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Ellen DeGeneres celebrated her wife Portia de Rossi's 49th birthday by sharing a romantic post: 'I'm so glad you were born.'

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 64-year-old talk show host uploaded a photo of Portia in which she was seen standing in a paddock and petting one of the couple's horses.

The former sitcom star gushed in the caption as she wrote: 'I can't imagine my life without you in it.' 

Ellen continued, 'I'm so, so glad you were born. Happy birthday, Portia.' She also added a heart emoji.

The blonde beauty's long waves fell across her face as she leaned over to gently rub the horse's nose.

The Australia native is a passionate equestrian who has previously credited her horse May with saving her life when she was battling an eating disorder.

Before Ellen and Portia tied the knot in 2008, the pair purchased a 26-acre horse ranch in Thousand Oaks, California.

