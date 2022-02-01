 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Strong winds likely to enter Karachi from Feb 02

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

 A general view of Karachi during dust storm on May 18, 2021. — AFP/File

KARACHI: A spell of strong winds is likely to enter Karachi with a speed of 36 to 25 kilometres per hour (kmph) from February 02, the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) forecast on Tuesday. 

According to the met department, the winds are expected to enter the city from the west, northwest, and south Balochistan. 

The speed of the winds could increase up to 54 kmph and are likely to continue till February 03. As a result, the weather is expected to turn cold and dusty. 

Owing to the weather alert, fishermen are directed to be cautious when fishing as the sea level is expected to rise, per the met.

