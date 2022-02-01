 
Kareena Kapoor recalls Akshay Kumar advising Saif Ali Khan to not mess with her

Kareena Kapoor recently got nostalgic to recall a funny anecdote from the sets of film Tashan when Akshay Kumar told Saif Ali Khan to not mess with Bebo.

During her get together with Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna on Tweak India, the Jab We Met star talked about her and hubby’s ‘karmic connection’ uniting them on the 2008 film.

Kapoor, who shares two son - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, with the Love Aaj Kal actor , recalled, “Saif and Akshay were talking and Akshay kind of got the vibe that Saif and me were like connecting.”

“Akshay took Saif in the corner and he was like, ‘listen, treat her carefully because they are dangerous girls, this is a dangerous family and I know them, so (be careful)’," she detailed.

“He was like don't kind of mess with her, was his vibe to him that he was trying to say that ‘you are barking up the wrong tree.’ Saif was like, 'no, no. I know that, I've figured her out'," she added.

The pair tied the knot on October 16 in 2012.

