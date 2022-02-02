 
Iqra Aziz leaves fans swooning over her sun-kissed photos: See post

Iqra Aziz has recently shared her sun-kissed pictures on social media and has sent the internet on fire.

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor took to Instagram and shared her breathtaking pictures that left her fans swooning over her look.

Sharing the pictures, Iqra wrote, “Ufff yeh zulfein.”

In the photos, the Suno Chanda actor flaunted her fashion-forward looks and mesmerized everyone with her million-dollar smile.

Earlier, on Friday, the 24-year-old actor raised her voice over the ban of her husband’s film, Javed Iqbal on social media.

She said, “Why can’t we just accept the fact that this really happened in the 90’s. Kya sirf comedy film ya pyar bhara drama hi hai pakistan ki entertainment. Humari audience kehti hai humain kuch aur bhi dekhao lekin doston kese dikhayein?”

