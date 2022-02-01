 
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
KP transport minister Shah Muhammad Khan disqualified for inciting violence during LG polls in Bannu

KP Transport Minister Shah Muhammad Khan addressing a press conference. — File
  • Shah Muhammad Khan has been disqualified by the ECP for five years.
  • Minister’s son Mamoon Rasheed, who was contesting in the local govt polls from Baka Khel tehsil, also disqualified.
  • On December 19 2021, ECP had halted polling in Baka Khel tehsil after security situation got out of control.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday disqualified Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Minister Shah Muhammad Khan for five years for inciting violence during the local government elections in Baka Khel tehsil of Bannu district.

A two-member bench of the ECP has also disqualified the minister’s son, Mamoon Rasheed, who was contesting in the local government elections from Baka Khel tehsil.

The ECP disqualified the minister and his son after investigations found the two involved in attacking a polling station in Baka Khel, snatching polling material, and abducting the polling staff.

Read more: ECP postpones election in Bannu's Baka Khel over security situation

The electoral body has also directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa election commissioner to file complaints of corrupt practices against the transport minister, his son, and two others under the provisions of the Elections Act 2017 and the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

On December 19, 2021, the ECP had halted the polling process in Baka Khel tehsil after the security situation got out of control.

A statement issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that the new date for polling in Baka Khel would be announced later.

At the time, Leader of the Opposition in KP Assembly Akram Khan Durrani had levelled allegations against the minister of storming into five polling stations in Baka Khel and taking the polling staff hostage.

Read more: JUI-F takes unassailable lead as PTI suffers major setback in KP local govt elections

Durrani had also accused Khan of opening fire on the police.

Soon after the incident, the ECP's spokesperson had announced that KP's chief election commissioner has formed a three-member committee to probe the matter.

Bannu was among the 17 districts that were holding the first phase of the local government elections in KP.

