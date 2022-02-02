SC verdict to empower Sindh local bodies a 'historic' decision: Farooq Sattar

Farooq Sattar. Photo: File

Farooq Sattar says Supreme Court verdict is a historic decision on local government powers.

Says will have to see how Sindh government implements SC verdict.

Sattar says he supports Karachi Kings in PSL 2022.

MQM Rehabilitation Committee Chairman Dr Farooq Sattar revealed that the PML-N, PTI and PPP had all apparently invited him to join the party, but that he apologised to them.



Speaking on Geo News programme Jashan-e-Cricket, former MQM-P convener Farooq Sattar said he supported the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition.

Commenting on the Supreme Court's (SC) decision on a petition filed by the MQM-P, in which the court directed the Sindh government to devolve powers to the local government in the province, Sattar said that it is a historic decision and now we will have to see how the Sindh government will implement the verdict.

Sattar further said that when allied parties stop supporting it, the incumbent government will know its worth.

Talking about his conflict with MQM-P, Sattar said that he was trying to have everyone on board and that it could be his fault.

SC directs Sindh govt to empower local bodies over MQM-P petition

A day earlier, the SC directed the Sindh government to devolve powers to the local government in the province as per the constitutional laws while giving its verdict on a petition filed by the MQM-P.

MQM-P had moved the court seeking transfer of power to the local bodies in Sindh, through a plea filed in 2013.

Giving the verdict on the plea, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed stated that it was the local governments' prerogative to make and implement master plans and the provincial government cannot start a project which is under the local government's jurisdiction.



"The Sindh government is bound to create autonomous local bodies under Article 140-A of the Constitution of Pakistan," the CJP remarked, directing it to ensure the transfer of financial, administrative and political powers to the local government.

Moreover, the court also annulled Sections 74 and 75 of the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA) 2013 [pertaining to the transfer of functions from councils to government and commercial schemes] and ordered the provincial government to make amendments to all laws.