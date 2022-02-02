Strong winds to sweep through Karachi from today

Trees swaying due to strong winds in Karachi. Photo: Twitter.

Met department forecasts dusty, colder weather due to strong winds gusting up to 30 knots in Balochistan and Karachi.

Says speed of winds may get as high as 55 kilometres per hour.

Advises preventive measures to avoid possible damage to weak structures.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has advised the citizens of Karachi to take precautions, forecasting a change in weather as strong gusts of wind will start blowing in the city at a speed up to 55 kilometres per hour today (Wednesday), The News reported.

The winds could turn the weather dusty and colder, as per the Met department.

"High winds may sweep through Karachi from Wednesday noon till Thursday morning, a result of a pressure gradient due to a westerly system that is going to grip the central and northern Pakistan," Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfaraz said.

The Met department's alert stated that strong winds of 20-25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots are expected to hit West/South Balochistan and Karachi from February 2 afternoon until Thursday afternoon and may damage weak structures.

Owing to the weather alert, fishermen have been directed to be cautious when fishing as the sea level is expected to rise, per the Met office.

Sarfaraz said that the velocity of winds is not expected to be as high as that of the winds storm that swept through Karachi some days ago when it gusted at a speed of 80kmph. However, he directed the authorities concerned to stay vigilant and make arrangements to avoid any damages.