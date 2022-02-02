Simon Cowell breaks arm, 'lucky to be alive' after bike crash

Simon Cowell is healing at home after breaking his arm in a second bike accident, reports Page Six.

The 62-year-old was riding his electric bike sans helmet when he met with the unfortunate incident.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge “slipped off” and fell, but is now “OK”, said a source on Tuesday.

The Sun, however, reports that Simon was “lucky to be alive” especially because he was driving at driving 20 mph.



“He was pedalling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch,” an insider told The Sun on



“He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road.”

Not wearing a helmet was a "stupid" decision on part of Simon, who bled all over his face like “something from Phantom of the Opera,” says an insider.



The accident took place last Thursday near his home in West London.