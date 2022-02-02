 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Simon Cowell breaks arm, 'lucky to be alive' after bike crash

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Simon Cowell breaks arm, lucky to be alive after bike crash
Simon Cowell breaks arm, 'lucky to be alive' after bike crash

Simon Cowell is healing at home after breaking his arm in a second bike accident, reports Page Six.

The 62-year-old was riding his electric bike sans helmet when he met with the unfortunate incident.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge “slipped off” and fell, but is now “OK”, said a source on Tuesday.

The Sun, however, reports that Simon was “lucky to be alive” especially because he was driving at driving 20 mph.

“He was pedalling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch,” an insider told The Sun on

“He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road.”

Not wearing a helmet was a "stupid" decision on part of Simon, who bled all over his face like “something from Phantom of the Opera,” says an insider.

The accident took place last Thursday near his home in West London.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian ex-husband Lamar still 'dreams about her' in new confession

Khloe Kardashian ex-husband Lamar still 'dreams about her' in new confession
Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee: Change of guard ceremony takes place at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee: Change of guard ceremony takes place at Buckingham Palace
Kanye West 'ready' to propose Julia Fox after month of dating: Report

Kanye West 'ready' to propose Julia Fox after month of dating: Report
From Louis XIV to Queen Elizabeth, world’s longest-reigning monarchs

From Louis XIV to Queen Elizabeth, world’s longest-reigning monarchs
Adele confirms her BRIT Awards 2022 performance

Adele confirms her BRIT Awards 2022 performance
Queen Elizabeth II to mark 70 years on the throne on Sunday

Queen Elizabeth II to mark 70 years on the throne on Sunday
James Bond star Lynch, 'West Side Story's DeBose among BAFTA Rising Star nominees

James Bond star Lynch, 'West Side Story's DeBose among BAFTA Rising Star nominees
Hailey Bieber seeks justice for Lauren Smith-Fields

Hailey Bieber seeks justice for Lauren Smith-Fields
Creamery whose cheese is enjoyed by Queen Elizabeth is being probed for polluting a river

Creamery whose cheese is enjoyed by Queen Elizabeth is being probed for polluting a river
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla visit London's Chinatown

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla visit London's Chinatown

Lionel Richie cancels European tour shows due to COVID

Lionel Richie cancels European tour shows due to COVID
Nirvana urges 'strike three' for 'Nevermind' baby's lawsuit

Nirvana urges 'strike three' for 'Nevermind' baby's lawsuit

Latest

view all