Wednesday Feb 02 2022
Queen’s Platinum Jubilee collectables go on sale with ROYAL error: See here

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

10,000 souvenirs made specially for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee were misprinted with the word ‘Jubbly’
In a royally embarrassing turn of events, thousands of souvenirs made specially to commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee were misprinted with the word ‘Jubbly’ instead of Jubilee!

According to People magazine, over 10,000 collector’s items, including mugs, tea sets, and decorative plates, featuring with an illustration of the Queen surrounded by her coat of arms were misprinted with the typo that read ‘The Platinum Jubbly of Queen Elizabeth II’.

As a result, Karl Baxter, the CEO of Wholesale Clearance UK, is now scrambling to sell the entire stock for about $43,000, and is trying to pitch it to resellers looking to make a ‘potential profit of nearly $400,000’.

“The manufacturers produced some wonderful souvenir items in an attempt to muscle in on the Queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee but were left high and dry when their fulfilment partner in the UK decided they would not take the souvenir stock due to a translation error,” his website explains.

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee collectables go on sale with ROYAL error: See here

The upcoming weekend, on February 6, will mark 70 years since the Queen ascended to the throne, however the Jubilee celebrations will start in June.

Queen Elizabeth, 95, is the longest reigning monarch is British history. 

