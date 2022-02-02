 
Prince William, Prince Harry's cousin to inherit Princess Diana's childhood home

Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin Louis Spencer is set to inherit Princess Diana’s childhood home.

As per family tradition, 27-year-old actor will be taking on the estate, which belonged to his father, even after having two older sisters Lady Kitty, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia as it is passed down to the oldest male descendant.

The estate spans over 13,500 acres in Northamptonshire.

Speaking about the tradition Kitty said: "Primogeniture can be a tricky topic because as times are changing, attitudes are as well.

"We've grown up understanding that it's Louis to inherit, and Louis will do an incredible job."

Furthermore, her father said that he did not want to ignore Althorp House's tradition to overlook his son.

He said in 2015: "I would be totally relaxed about Kitty inheriting it, but... if I chose Kitty it would be against all the tradition that goes with Althorp."

With regards to who Louis is a friend told the Telegraph saying that he is a "super private" person. 

"He’s super private and gets on quietly with his thing. He’s a very talented actor and, I think, will be a brilliant one," the friend said. 

They added: "You’d like him. He’s very low-key and genuine, decent and kind – and tall."

