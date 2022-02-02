 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Devoleena Bhattacharjee of ‘Gopi Bahu’ fame engaged to costar

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is engaged to her Saath Nibhaana Saathiya costar Vishal Singh
Devoleena Bhattacharjee is engaged to her 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' costar Vishal Singh

Indian TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee is engaged to her beau and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya costar Vishal Singh, reported Pinkvilla.

Bhattacharjee, known for her role as Gopi Bahu on the hit serial, flaunted her massive engagement ring in announcement pictures posted by the couple on their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday.

Seen hugging it out in the adorable pictures, the couple simply captioned the post, “It’s official,” with a ring and heart emoji to drive the message home.


One of the pictures also shows Singh going down on one knee with a bouquet of flowers and the ring in his hand.

The newly-engaged Bhattacharjee also couldn’t hide her excitement and left a sweet message under Singh’s post, writing, “Yayyyy. Finallyyyyy… I love you Vishuuu.”

Bhattacharjee was most recently seen as a contestant on the hit reality show Bigg Boss Season 15.

More From Showbiz:

Comedian Sunil Grover diagnosed with heart ailment, undergoes surgery

Comedian Sunil Grover diagnosed with heart ailment, undergoes surgery
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed demand attention in 'Srilankan' honeymoon outfits: See pics

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed demand attention in 'Srilankan' honeymoon outfits: See pics
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat chef shares loved-up photo of future bride and groom

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat chef shares loved-up photo of future bride and groom
Atiqa Odho wants PM Imran Khan to 'flaunt' his 'casual swag' for the younger lot

Atiqa Odho wants PM Imran Khan to 'flaunt' his 'casual swag' for the younger lot
Hareem Shah thanks SHC for stopping FIA from arresting her

Hareem Shah thanks SHC for stopping FIA from arresting her
How much do Bollywood’s leading ladies earn from Instagram? Find out

How much do Bollywood’s leading ladies earn from Instagram? Find out
Kangana Ranaut confirms hosting reality show for Ekta Kapoor in deleted post

Kangana Ranaut confirms hosting reality show for Ekta Kapoor in deleted post
Iqra Aziz leaves fans swooning over her sun-kissed photos: See post

Iqra Aziz leaves fans swooning over her sun-kissed photos: See post
Kareena Kapoor recalls Akshay Kumar advising Saif Ali Khan to not mess with her

Kareena Kapoor recalls Akshay Kumar advising Saif Ali Khan to not mess with her
Ranveer Singh wants to do family-drama projects: ‘I’ve become more family-oriented’

Ranveer Singh wants to do family-drama projects: ‘I’ve become more family-oriented’
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan steal the spotlight in black outfits: See pic

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan steal the spotlight in black outfits: See pic
'Mere Paas Tum Ho' Indian rip-off copies iconic scene from the show: Watch

'Mere Paas Tum Ho' Indian rip-off copies iconic scene from the show: Watch

Latest

view all