Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning sensational jubilee move: report

Royal experts believe both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are slated for a sensational move during the timeline of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Royal expert Pauline Maclaren made this revelation according to Express UK.

There she admitted, "I think it would be very good for the Sussex brand as well as they really need to maintain those sort of royal connections to really validate their brand, otherwise what are they.”

"So because it might benefit them more than the actual Royal Family brand that might in fact encourage them to make a visit to top up their brand as it were with a little bit of royal shimmer and glimmer."