Thursday Feb 03 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning sensational jubilee move: report

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning sensational jubilee move: report

Royal experts believe both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are slated for a sensational move during the timeline of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Royal expert Pauline Maclaren made this revelation according to Express UK.

There she admitted, "I think it would be very good for the Sussex brand as well as they really need to maintain those sort of royal connections to really validate their brand, otherwise what are they.”

"So because it might benefit them more than the actual Royal Family brand that might in fact encourage them to make a visit to top up their brand as it were with a little bit of royal shimmer and glimmer."

Rihanna saddens fans as she breaks her silence following pregnancy news

Monica Vitti, Queen of Italian cinema, passes away

Prince Charles, William ‘giving up’ on hopes of reunion with Prince Harry: report

Kate Middleton turning to Beatrice, Eugenie to fill Prince Andrew’s roles

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre accused of ‘fighting fire with fire’: report

Meghan Markle attacks becoming ‘conspiracy’: report

Prince Harry 'laying low' after 'causing upset' to the Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need to focus on who’s paying you’: report

NASA astronaut warns Tom Cruise about the smell on the ISS

Hailey Baldwin ‘felt an outcaste’ from church after Justin Bieber break up

Prince Andrew's assets could be seized, claims lawyer

Prince William advised to apologise to Prince Harry in order to mend relationship

