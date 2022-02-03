Imran Khan was my favourite cricketer till he joined politics: Qamar Zaman Kaira

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira. Photo–file

Qamar Zaman Kaira says PPP needs to work a lot in Punjab.

25% to 30% of people in Pakistan would think that PPP could make government in Punjab, says Kaira.

Imran Khan shattered all my dreams by entering politics, says Kaira.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, a senior PPP leader, took a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he was his "favourite cricketer but shattered all his dreams by entering politics."

Qamar Zaman, speaking on Geo News programme Jashan-e-Cricket, said PPP needs to work more in Punjab, noting that 25% to 30% of Pakistanis believe the PPP can form a government in the province.



On the other hand, actress Ishal Fayaz was also present in the programme, and responded to a question by the host, saying that Nawaz Sharif is a better leader than Imran Khan.

I have no interest in entering politics, even if Maryam Nawaz makes the offer, said Ishal Fayaz.