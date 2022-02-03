 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 03 2022
By
JECJashan-e-Cricket

Imran Khan was my favourite cricketer till he joined politics: Qamar Zaman Kaira

By
JECJashan-e-Cricket

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira. Photo–file
PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira. Photo–file

  • Qamar Zaman Kaira says PPP needs to work a lot in Punjab.
  • 25% to 30% of people in Pakistan would think that PPP could make government in Punjab, says Kaira.
  • Imran Khan shattered all my dreams by entering politics, says Kaira.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, a senior PPP leader, took a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he was his "favourite cricketer but shattered all his dreams by entering politics."

Related items

Qamar Zaman, speaking on Geo News programme Jashan-e-Cricket, said PPP needs to work more in Punjab, noting that 25% to 30% of Pakistanis believe the PPP can form a government in the province.

On the other hand, actress Ishal Fayaz was also present in the programme, and responded to a question by the host, saying that Nawaz Sharif is a better leader than Imran Khan.

I have no interest in entering politics, even if Maryam Nawaz makes the offer, said Ishal Fayaz.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan to leave for four-day China trip today

PM Imran Khan to leave for four-day China trip today
Pakistan sees uptick in daily COVID-19 deaths as infection kills another 42

Pakistan sees uptick in daily COVID-19 deaths as infection kills another 42
Nawaz Sharif’s factory visit video is 4-5 months old: Hussain Nawaz

Nawaz Sharif’s factory visit video is 4-5 months old: Hussain Nawaz
One soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed during attack on security forces' camps in Balochistan

One soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed during attack on security forces' camps in Balochistan
Jury takes oath in Altaf Hussain’s terror incitement trial

Jury takes oath in Altaf Hussain’s terror incitement trial
First shovel of coal in Thar Block 1 huge step forward: SSRL

First shovel of coal in Thar Block 1 huge step forward: SSRL
Hareem Shah meets MQM founder Altaf Hussain in London

Hareem Shah meets MQM founder Altaf Hussain in London
Satisfied with progress: IMF approves $1bn loan tranche for Pakistan

Satisfied with progress: IMF approves $1bn loan tranche for Pakistan
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer files petition against IG Islamabad

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer files petition against IG Islamabad
Rajab 2022 moon sighted in Pakistan

Rajab 2022 moon sighted in Pakistan

Industrialists, businessmen agree to increase minimum wage in meeting with PM Imran Khan

Industrialists, businessmen agree to increase minimum wage in meeting with PM Imran Khan
Sindh govt gives Bundal, Buddo Islands status of protected forests

Sindh govt gives Bundal, Buddo Islands status of protected forests

Latest

view all