Parineeti Chopra admits following other actors’ ‘formula’ didn’t work for her

Parineeti Chopra recently admitted that a dull phase in her career came through when she tried to do take similar roles that other actors were doing.

During her recent chat with Hindustan Times, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor got candid to acknowledge the fact that leaving behind her individuality didn’t help her much.

She said, “Whenever I have tried to follow a formula or what someone else has told me that I should follow what others were doing. Every time I did that, it didn’t work for me.”

The Ishaqzaade actor said that such projects were neither received well by fans and audiences nor were praised by critics.

“My biggest success at the start of my career was my individuality and the fact that I did things differently and whenever I lost that did something which was formulaic it didn’t work,” the 33-year-old actor expressed.

The Shuddh Desi Romance actor is however glad to have reached at a point in her career where she is ‘able to choose’.

She said films like, The Girl on the Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina, have been ‘the most wonderful achievement.'