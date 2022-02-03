Security forces hunt down 13 terrorists after foiling attacks in Balochistan: ISPR

A Pakistani soldier patrols near the Line of Control at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP

Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in encounter between security forces and terrorists.

ISPR says security forces carried out clearance operation to hunt down more terrorists in Balochistan.

Says operation is still underway in Panjgur where security forces have encircled four to five terrorists.

A total of 13 terrorists were killed and seven soldiers embraced martyrdom in an encounter between the security forces and terrorists in Balochistan on Wednesday night, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Thursday.

The security forces had thwarted terror attacks on their camps in Balochistan, initially killing four terrorists on Wednesday evening.

The latest statement issued by the military's media wing said that the security forces carried out a clearance operation to hunt down the more terrorists hiding in the stated areas of Balochistan on Wednesday night after repulsing the attacks.

"In Naushki, the security forces shot down five more terrorists, bringing the tally to nine terrorists killed in the area while four soldiers embraced martyrdom in the encounter," the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, an operation is still underway in Panjgur for the elimination of terrorists present in the area, where four terrorists have so far been killed and four to five others have been encircled by the security forces.

In Panjgur, three soldiers were martyred and four others got wounded.

The ISPR further stated that the initial investigations reveal that the targetted terrorists had links in India and Afghanistan. The intelligence agencies have intercepted the communication of the terrorists and their handlers.

PM Imran Khan honours security forces over success

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan honoured the security forces of Pakistan for foiling the terror attacks in Balochistan.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran Khan said that the nation stands united behind the security forces of Pakistan.

"We salute our brave security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks against security forces' camps in Panjgur & Naushki, Balochistan. The nation stands united behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us," the premier wrote.

'Pakistan army kept its tradition alive'



Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad also issued a statement to hail the services of the security forces.

The minister, in a video statement released on Twitter, said that the terrorists made a major attack in Naushki and Panjgur late on Wednesday night, which the "great forces" of Pakistan thwarted.

He went on to say that the terrorists have been thrown out of both Naushki and Panjgur as the forces "kept their tradition alive".

"This is a great victory that the Pakistan Army has achieved against terror as per routine," he said.

Rasheed revealed said that "Pakistan army will soon defeat terrorists surrounded in Panjgur.