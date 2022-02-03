 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Ali Fazal wants ‘shadi police’ to let him and Richa Chadha ‘do their own thing’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Actor Ali Fazal, in a hilarious reaction to rumours about his allegedly impending wedding with Richa Chadha, has asked people to let them do their own thing.

Days after social media was set abuzz with reports of Fazal and Chadha tying the knot this March after COVID-19 delayed their April 2020 wedding plans, Fazal took to Twitter to respond to the unverified rumours in a hilarious tweet.

Comparing himself and Chadha to Bollywood’s elusive con-masters Bunty and Babli, Fazal tweeted, “A montage will be made on this entire speculation."

"For two years, shaadi polis have been trying to nab Bunty Aur Babli. In anger, they've gotten half of Bollywood married but we still can't get hold these two (Fazal and Chadha).”

He went on to add, “Which is kinda sweet but hey, let us do our thing.”

The latest rumours of Fazal and Chadha’s marriage were first reported in an ETimes report that hinted that the couple would tie the knot while shooting Fukrey 3. 

