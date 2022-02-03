 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William refuses to reach out to 'volatile' Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

File Footage 


Prince William has reportedly refused to reach out to his brother Prince Harry in order to put their complicated past behind them.

According to Neil Sean, the Duke of Cambridge is avoiding any sort of interaction with the Duke of Sussex in a bid to prevent the situation from worsening. 

"Prince Charles has reached out to his eldest son and said, 'Well look, I’ve tried perhaps you could now.'"

“According to that good source, Prince William really feels that whatever he says Prince Harry will take it as antagonistic, create an argument explode.

"Prince Harry is very volatile, we’ve seen that the way he's treated certain members of the media and of course his reaction to things like taking private jets.

"But for Prince William and for Catherine, it's very sad actually because they enjoyed a very good close relationship with Prince Harry even including him of course in their charitable events like Heads Together."

More From Entertainment:

New York University launches course on Taylor Swift's music and its cultural impact

New York University launches course on Taylor Swift's music and its cultural impact
Joe Rogan once called Meghan Markle ‘little American hussy’ making Prince Harry ‘a Kardashian’

Joe Rogan once called Meghan Markle ‘little American hussy’ making Prince Harry ‘a Kardashian’
Britney Spears heaps praises for her lawyer: ‘This man has turned my life around’

Britney Spears heaps praises for her lawyer: ‘This man has turned my life around’
Prince Andrew's victim blaming tactics similar to Ghislaine Maxwell

Prince Andrew's victim blaming tactics similar to Ghislaine Maxwell
Leigh-Anne Pinnock was ‘ready to branch out’ months before 'Little Mix’ break: reports

Leigh-Anne Pinnock was ‘ready to branch out’ months before 'Little Mix’ break: reports
Sarah Jessica Parker shares plans for ‘And Just Like That’ second season

Sarah Jessica Parker shares plans for ‘And Just Like That’ second season
Channing Tatum thinks his rumoured ladylove Zoë Kravitz is 'a perfectionist'

Channing Tatum thinks his rumoured ladylove Zoë Kravitz is 'a perfectionist'
CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns over undisclosed relationship with co-worker

CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns over undisclosed relationship with co-worker
Jennifer Lopez highlights the need to teach kids about love

Jennifer Lopez highlights the need to teach kids about love
‘Fans can now watch Adele for free’: Susanna Reid takes a dig at the singer

‘Fans can now watch Adele for free’: Susanna Reid takes a dig at the singer
Kim begins romance with Pete Davidson after realising Kanye's never possible

Kim begins romance with Pete Davidson after realising Kanye's never possible
Queen Elizabeth II called out for 'abandoning' Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth II called out for 'abandoning' Prince Andrew

Latest

view all