Can Kate Middleton become Queen?

It is not wrong to say that the monarchy is counting on Kate Middleton to save the family’s reputation amidst an ongoing sea of scandal.

Undoubtedly, Kate Middleton has been winning hearts with her dynamic personality and people friendly activities and steadfastness to the Firm since she joined the royal family after marrying Prince William.

Now there are rumours and speculations about the Duchess of Cambridge's future role.

When Elizabeth II became Queen 70 years ago, her husband Prince Philip was not given the title of King - however when Prince William takes the throne, his spouse Kate Middleton will be Queen.



Prince Philip was never King - even though his wife was the Queen - and the reason for this is due to an old patriarchal system, where Kings outrank Queens.

However, the rules will be different when Prince William becomes King one day with the Duchess of Cambridge by his side.

It's likely that Kate will become Queen Consort, and it's likely that she will opt to be Queen Catherine.

Like Philip, although Kate Middleton wasn't born into the royal family she can never be Queen in her own right, but she can take the 'Consort' role - which is what many wives have done in the past.

Explaining the role, royal expert Marlene Koenig said: "Catherine's role will certainly change as she will be the consort of the sovereign.

"There is no real constitutional role for a consort, just by tradition.

“She will be the first lady of the land, in terms of precedence."

Patrick Jephson, the former chief of staff for Kate’s mother-in-law Princess Diana, told The Post exclusively. “Catherine is just what these troubled royal times need — it’s no exaggeration that the Windsors’ future lies in her hands.”



The palace also shared first glimpse of Kate Middleton as a future queen in three stunning portraits released to celebrate her 40th birthday — and they include a couple of very deliberately placed nods to the past.