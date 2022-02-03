Channing Tatum reveals why he can’t enjoy Marvel movies anymore

Channing Tatum recently surprised fans when he admitted to feeling “traumatized” by Marvel since his ‘raunchy’ Gambit movie got scrapped.

The actor made this admission to Variety magazine and started off by admitting, "Once 'Gambit' went away, I was so traumatized."

"I shut off my Marvel machine. I haven't been able to see any of the movies. I loved that character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him."

During the course of his interview, he even gave fans some insight into his character and added, "He could pull anything off," and also had a "raunchy" tone, that is similar to Deadpool.

"Most superheroes, their outfits are utilitarian," Tatum also revealed. "Batman's got his belt. Gambit's like, 'No, this shit's just fly, bro! This shit walked down the Paris runway last year.' He's just wearing the stuff that's so dope because he loves fashion."