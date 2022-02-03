 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Channing Tatum reveals why he can’t enjoy Marvel movies anymore

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Channing Tatum reveals why he can’t enjoy Marvel movies anymore
Channing Tatum reveals why he can’t enjoy Marvel movies anymore

Channing Tatum recently surprised fans when he admitted to feeling “traumatized” by Marvel since his ‘raunchy’ Gambit movie got scrapped.

The actor made this admission to Variety magazine and started off by admitting, "Once 'Gambit' went away, I was so traumatized."

"I shut off my Marvel machine. I haven't been able to see any of the movies. I loved that character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him."

During the course of his interview, he even gave fans some insight into his character and added, "He could pull anything off," and also had a "raunchy" tone, that is similar to Deadpool.

"Most superheroes, their outfits are utilitarian," Tatum also revealed. "Batman's got his belt. Gambit's like, 'No, this shit's just fly, bro! This shit walked down the Paris runway last year.' He's just wearing the stuff that's so dope because he loves fashion."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle left guests shocked on her wedding day

Meghan Markle left guests shocked on her wedding day
Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN
Can Kate Middleton become Queen?

Can Kate Middleton become Queen?
Gwyneth Paltrow shows off ‘generous yet manageable’ L.A home

Gwyneth Paltrow shows off ‘generous yet manageable’ L.A home
Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum reveals he’d change THIS one thing about her

Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum reveals he’d change THIS one thing about her
Have a glance at Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham's wedding gowns

Have a glance at Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham's wedding gowns
Snoop Dog issues major update following plea to reunite with Snoop Dog

Snoop Dog issues major update following plea to reunite with Snoop Dog
Meghan Trainor reveals growing interest in health as a new mother: ‘I’m motivated’

Meghan Trainor reveals growing interest in health as a new mother: ‘I’m motivated’
Prince William refuses to reach out to 'volatile' Prince Harry

Prince William refuses to reach out to 'volatile' Prince Harry
New York University launches course on Taylor Swift's music and its cultural impact

New York University launches course on Taylor Swift's music and its cultural impact
Alicia Keys addresses struggles associated with balancing work with motherhood

Alicia Keys addresses struggles associated with balancing work with motherhood
Joe Rogan once called Meghan Markle ‘little American hussy’ making Prince Harry ‘a Kardashian’

Joe Rogan once called Meghan Markle ‘little American hussy’ making Prince Harry ‘a Kardashian’

Latest

view all