'Fiza Shiza' actress Kiran Tabeir wants fans to focus on 'more complex issues' in society

Kiran Tabeir, who has been subjected to innumerable memes over the past few days after her viral drama clip about twin sisters, is asking her fans to focus on more daunting issues in society.

Turning to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the actor penned a lengthy note schooling her audience to highlight more questionable problems in the society, talking about which may cause some benefit.

"It is more important that we talk about problems that require our attention...the problems that need to trend in our society. Please invest your time and energy in talking about useful issues. You might end up helping somebody," she wrote.

"Otherwise, if you want to enjoy this Fiza and Shiza thing, you may by all means," she ended with a angel face emoticon.



