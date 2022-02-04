PM Imran Khan to attend Beijing Olympics opening ceremony today

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: APP

Fawad Chaudhry says Chinese investors from over 18 sectors would assist Pakistan.

Says PM Imran Khan to attend Beijing Olympics opening ceremony with Pakistan delegation.

Says premier would appear in an interview with China's leading TV channel.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the Olympics village to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Beijing 2022, to represent Pakistan at the event today, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Friday.

A delegation comprising over 20 Pakistani ministers and officials will accompany the premier at the Olympics opening ceremony.



In a statement issued on Twitter, Fawad said that the purpose of PM Imran Khan's visit to China is to represent Pakistan in the Beijing Winter Olympics and convey goodwill gesture at its opening ceremony on Pakistan's behalf.

Fawad, who is accompanying the premier on his visit to China, briefed about PM Imran Khan's engagements for the first day of the tour.



He said that the premier will also meet Chinese industrialists and businessmen on the sidelines of the visit, after which different industrial units will shift to Pakistan.

In a separate Tweet, the federal minister said that PM Imran Khan formally started the China tour with virtual meetings with China's private investors.

Fawad said that the premier attended video conferences with the investors affiliated with over 18 sectors at the start of his day.

He said that the Chinese investors would assist Pakistan with their investments.

Moreover, PM Imran Khan would also appear in an interview with China's leading TV channel.



High level delegation, comprising Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yousaf, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and Special Assistant on China Pakistan Economic Corridor Khalid Mansoor, is accompanying the premier on the trip.

Pakistan-China relations higher than the Himalayas: Fawad Chaudhry

Prior to departure, the accompanying ministers termed the prime minister’s visit to China of great significance.

Fawad said that PM Imran Khan's China tour would further enhance the bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

The statement came during a media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, ahead of PM Imran Khan's departure for China.

"Pakistan-China relations are deeper than the oceans and higher than the Himalayas," the minister said.

Fawad went on to say that the premier will call on his Chinese counterpart and Chinese president. He will also hold meetings with the Chinese investors and businessmen on the sidelines of the tour.

He further stated that the prime minister's visit would follow the arrival of more Chinese businessmen in Pakistan to shift their industries here.