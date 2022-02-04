 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 04 2022
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt stuns as Bombay's matriarch in SLB film

Friday Feb 04, 2022

The trailer of Alia Bhatt’s highly-anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi is out now and fans cannot stop praising the actress for her stunning transformation in the film.

Helmed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film’s first teaser was released in February 2021 and after a long wait and multiple delays, the official trailer has been released on social media portals today on Friday.


The trailer gives a brief glimpse into Gangubai’s struggles for her rights, to rising to power and taking over the streets of 1960’s Bombay as a supreme matriarch. Sharing the trailer release on her Instagram handle, the Raazi actress wrote on the caption, “GANGUBAI ZINDABAD Trailer out now. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb.”

The trailer also features Vijay Raaz, who plays Gangubai’s arch rival and Jim Sarbh. Ajay Devgn also makes a powerful cameo in the trailer as underworld gangster Karim Lala.

The film is based on one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will release in theatres on February 25.

