 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar teases a glimpse into his cop avatar for Hindi remake of ‘Ratsasan’

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Akshay Kumar teases a glimpse into his cop avatar for Hindi remake of ‘Ratsasan’
Akshay Kumar teases a glimpse into his cop avatar for Hindi remake of ‘Ratsasan’

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s gesture of expressing gratitude for his success and achievements has won hearts of millions of his fans on social media.

The Khiladi star, who was last seen in Atrangi Re, opposite Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, is currently in Mussoorie to shoot for one of his upcoming projects, the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Ratsasan.

On Thursday, the Sooryanvanshi actor turned to his Instagram handle and shared a video of himself talking a stroll on the road covered in snow.


In the shared clip, the Rowdy Rathore actor is seen clad in a police officer's uniform. The song, Dil Na Jaaneya, from his film Good Newwz, has been added in the background of the video.

The upcoming film also stars Rakul Preet in an important role.

Sharing his experience, Akshay captioned the post, “Grateful to have a job which helps me live such beautiful experiences. Mussoorie, you're a dream to shoot in.”

The Hera Pheri star has recently wrapped up his upcoming film, Ram Setu. He will be seen with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the movie. 

More From Showbiz:

Ranbir Kapoor has an epic reaction to Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ trailer

Ranbir Kapoor has an epic reaction to Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ trailer
Jaya Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19, under isolation

Jaya Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19, under isolation

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ trailer: Alia Bhatt stuns as Bombay’s matriarch in SLB film

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ trailer: Alia Bhatt stuns as Bombay’s matriarch in SLB film
Salman Khan kept ‘close check’ on Sunil Grover’s health amid heart surgery: reports

Salman Khan kept ‘close check’ on Sunil Grover’s health amid heart surgery: reports

'Fiza Shiza' actress Kiran Tabeir wants fans to focus on 'more complex issues'

'Fiza Shiza' actress Kiran Tabeir wants fans to focus on 'more complex issues'

Hira Mani's saree with 'Nike' athletic top raises eyebrows: See Photo

Hira Mani's saree with 'Nike' athletic top raises eyebrows: See Photo
'Fiza Shiza' memes leave internet in splits, fans react to viral drama video

'Fiza Shiza' memes leave internet in splits, fans react to viral drama video
Sushmita Sen pictured with Rohman Shawl months post break-up

Sushmita Sen pictured with Rohman Shawl months post break-up
Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar defends Jacqueline Fernandez over viral pictures

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar defends Jacqueline Fernandez over viral pictures
In Pictures: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora enjoy girls’ day-out

In Pictures: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora enjoy girls’ day-out
Ajay Devgn unveils his first look from Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ see poster

Ajay Devgn unveils his first look from Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ see poster

Amitabh Bachchan sells father’s bungalow for THIS whopping amount!

Amitabh Bachchan sells father’s bungalow for THIS whopping amount!

Latest

view all