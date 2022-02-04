Kim Kardashian helping Pete Davidson bring ‘his dreams to light’: source

 
entertainment
Friday Feb 04 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Sources recently weighed in on Kim Kardashian’s alleged motivation to help Pete Davidson further his dreams of A-lister status.

This news has been brought to light by an insider close to HollywoodLife.

The insider revealed, “It takes a lot for Kim to truly be amused, or impressed, with someone’s talent and Kim really is. She has really been helping Pete to have the confidence and ability to go after anything that he wants.”

“He knows what niche he fits into. Pete’s ultimate acting goals are to star in comedy movies and have a similar career to some of the greats that came before him, such as Chevy Chase.” Plus, “Kim is helping Pete in a number of ways.”

