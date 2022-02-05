Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi intimate scenes panicked actor

 
Showbiz
Saturday Feb 05 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Siddhant Chaturvedi panicked before 'Gehraiyaan' intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone

Siddhant Chaturvedi admits he was terrified of the intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan.

Speaking to ETimes in a recent interview, the Gully Boy star shared how he was aware of the prject having intimate moments but did not know the intensity of them.

"In my head, I was like, ‘Wow’ she’s Deepika! How am I going to romance her! She has worked with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor. Look at my competition.’ It is a romantic film and I didn’t want people to say, ‘Nahi kar paya.’ Of course, Shakun narrated the story to me and since I was eager to work with him, I said I am on. We knew there was intimacy, but we didn’t know to what extent. The screenplay didn’t particularly mention that because it wasn’t erotic poetry or something. The workshops and readings happened later”.

Siddhant further narrated his feelings and apprehension when he was told there will be an intimacy director on set.

“Pehli baar jab maine suna toh thoda dar gaya ke itna kya hai picture mein jo intimacy director ki zaroorat pad gayi (smiles)! But I realised that’s how Shakun likes to work. His portrayal of intimacy isn’t just physical, but emotional and nuanced. It flows organically,” he added.

