Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hacked

Nora Fatehi addressed the reports around sudden disappearance of her Instagram account from the Facebook-owned app.

Taking to her IG Story, the Street Dancer 3D actor told her around 37 million followers that her official handle’s link was broken yesterday due to several hacking attempts.

“Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone’s been trying to get into my account since morning,” wrote the Kusu Kusu performer.

Assuring her fans about the revival of the account, Fatehi also thanked platform for helping her get past the trouble.

“Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram,” she added.

For those unversed, fans were left shocked and confused on Friday morning when they couldn't open the 29-year-old actor’s social media account which landed on ‘content unavailable’ page.

Many users couldn’t believe that Fatehi suddenly deleted her account as she has been very active on platform lately.

The Canadian dancer has been treating her millions of followers on the app with gorgeous pictures and videos of her recent Dubai vacay.

On the work front, Fatehi appeared in music video of Dance Meri Rani alongside its singer Guru Randhawa.

