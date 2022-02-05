 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 05 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS member Jimin gets discharged from hospital post appendicitis surgery

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

BTS member Jimin gets discharged from hospital post appendicitis surgery
BTS member Jimin gets discharged from hospital post appendicitis surgery

BTS member Jimin has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from Covid-19 and appendicitis surgery.

On February 5, Big Hit Music extended a statement to reveal that the 26-year-old K-pop idol has concluded his quarantine. 

“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS Member Jimin’s quarantine has concluded after his surgery for acute appendicitis as of this early morning (February 5),” the statement reported.

It also added, “ (Jimin) received inpatient care and tested negative on his PCR test before being discharged from the hospital.”

“Jimin showed no extraordinary symptoms during his hospital stay. He had a mild sore throat at the time of his admission but has since completely recovered,” the company further explained. 

“We also received word from the medical staff that his surgical site is quickly healing without any issues. Jimin is currently recuperating after being discharged from the hospital.”

Moreover, the record label also expressed gratitude towards ARMY –group’s official fandom, for showering heartiest wishes for the Jimin’s speedy recovery.

On January 31, the septet’s management agency announced that the Filter singer has contracted the virus and also underwent appendicitis surgery a day earlier. 

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber illegally park cars in handicap spots during Pilates

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber illegally park cars in handicap spots during Pilates
Megan Fox ex-husband expecting first child with girlfriend after 2021 divorce

Megan Fox ex-husband expecting first child with girlfriend after 2021 divorce
Kanye West believes 'God sent him on earth' for a greater purpose: Watch

Kanye West believes 'God sent him on earth' for a greater purpose: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo family 'stumbling block' in wedding with Georgina Rodriguez: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo family 'stumbling block' in wedding with Georgina Rodriguez: Report
Kanye West blasts media outlet for 'spinning' kids narrative: 'I NEED AN APOLOGY'

Kanye West blasts media outlet for 'spinning' kids narrative: 'I NEED AN APOLOGY'
Kanye West slams Kim Kardashian for claiming to be ‘main provider’ for children

Kanye West slams Kim Kardashian for claiming to be ‘main provider’ for children
Julia Fox opens up on Drake dating rumours: ‘Nothing really happened’

Julia Fox opens up on Drake dating rumours: ‘Nothing really happened’
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham welcome second child

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham welcome second child
Queen Elizabeth offers £50,000 salary as she advertises for security manager

Queen Elizabeth offers £50,000 salary as she advertises for security manager

Queen Elizabeth officially begins Platinum jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth officially begins Platinum jubilee celebrations

Eminem nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction 2022

Eminem nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction 2022
Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West

Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West

Latest

view all