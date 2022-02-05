 
pakistan
Saturday Feb 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Thaw in ties: PML-N, PPP ready to use 'all options at disposal' to remove government

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz addressing a press conference alongside  PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (left) and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz (right) in Lahore on February 5, 2022. — YouTube
Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz addressing a press conference alongside  PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (left) and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz (right) in Lahore on February 5, 2022. — YouTube 

  • Shahbaz says Opposition needs to unite to save country from "destruction".
  • Bilawal says good PPP, PML-N working relation poses a "danger" for govt.
  • Maryam says difference of opinion exist between parties, but they are ready to unite.

LAHORE: PPP and PML-N on Saturday agreed to use all legal and political options at their disposal to dismiss the incumbent PTI-led government.

"If we want to save this country from destruction, then we will have to get rid of this government," Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said.

Shahbaz was addressing a press conference alongside PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, and other Opposition leaders.

The press conference came after Former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal attended a luncheon at the residence of the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Shahbaz said that the consultative meetings will be held, first, within PML-N's Central Executive Committee and then with PDM. Following the meetings, a joint anti-government strategy will be chalked out, he said.

"If we don't join hands and come on the same page, then the nation will not forgive us. We spoke in depth about the option of a no-confidence motion [against PM Imran Khan]."

Read more: Zardari, Bilawal arrive at Shahbaz Sharif residence

Shahbaz said the meeting's participants also tried to form consensus over the anti-government long march and two to three recommendations were also made. 

PPP has announced that they will lead a long march against the PTI government from Karachi to Islamabad on February 27. Meanwhile, the PDM has decided to hold the long march against rising inflation on March 23 (Pakistan Day).

Shahbaz blamed the government for "constantly lying to the people" and claimed that the nation had never seen such worsening situation since Pakistan's inception.

"The PTI-led government has failed on all fronts [...] today, we see nothing but destruction and devastation in front of us."

Good PPP, PML-N relation a 'danger' for govt

For his part, Bilawal said he had discussed his party's strategy against the government with Shahbaz and other PML-N leaders present in today's meeting. 

"We discussed matters in detail. We came to a conclusion that a decision [with regards to ousting the government] is very crucial, given the burden of rising inflation on the masses." 

Bilawal said despite PPP's differences with PML-N in the past, the party was ready to keep them aside "for a greater cause". He said a better working relation between PML-N and PPP would pose a danger for the government. 

Bilawal said he welcomed the PDM's long march, but did not answer the question on whether PPP would be joining it or not.

Maryam's take on joining hands

Maryam was asked about her differences with Bilawal and how would they take their working relationship forward. At this, she said differences of opinion exist between political parties, but we "are ready to unite for the people."

Bilawal also said: "We are ready to take every possible step to remove Imran Khan."

More From Pakistan:

US issues agrément for Masood Khan to take charge as Pakistani envoy in Washington

US issues agrément for Masood Khan to take charge as Pakistani envoy in Washington
Askari Park gets a change of name, again

Askari Park gets a change of name, again
Thaw in PPP, PML-N ties: Zardari, Bilawal arrive at Shahbaz Sharif residence

Thaw in PPP, PML-N ties: Zardari, Bilawal arrive at Shahbaz Sharif residence
Kashmiris react to Dr Fayal Shawl's character assassination by PTI

Kashmiris react to Dr Fayal Shawl's character assassination by PTI
Earthquake in Islamabad, other cities

Earthquake in Islamabad, other cities
Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Imran urges world to hold India accountable for crimes against humanity

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Imran urges world to hold India accountable for crimes against humanity
India threat to regional peace, says PM Imran Khan in China

India threat to regional peace, says PM Imran Khan in China
COVID-19: Pakistan reports slight drop in infections and deaths

COVID-19: Pakistan reports slight drop in infections and deaths
Hira Mani takes a jab at PM Imran Khan, saying he should allow people to worry

Hira Mani takes a jab at PM Imran Khan, saying he should allow people to worry

PSP ends sit-in after negotiations with Sindh govt succeed

PSP ends sit-in after negotiations with Sindh govt succeed
Expert tells UK court about Altaf Hussain's rise, violence, extrajudicial killings

Expert tells UK court about Altaf Hussain's rise, violence, extrajudicial killings
Watch: Bear escapes from owner's custody, causes stir among people

Watch: Bear escapes from owner's custody, causes stir among people

Latest

view all