 
pakistan
Saturday Feb 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Their 'defeat' brought them together, Fawad Chaudhry castigates PML-N and PPP

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference in Beijing on February 5, 2022. — YouTube
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference in Beijing on February 5, 2022. — YouTube 

  • Chaudhry says Opposition parties coming together does not bother govt.
  • Information minister dubs Opposition a "gang of criminals".
  • PML-N and PPP ready to 'use all options' at disposal to oust govt.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday slammed the PML-N and PPP, saying the Opposition's defeat in the Senate had brought them together.

The Senate had last month passed the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 amid an outcry from the Opposition, where they enjoy a majority.

"The humiliating defeat that they suffered in the Senate has resulted in today's meeting and they will face similar defeats in the future," Chaudhry said in a press conference from Beijing shortly after PML-N and PPP decided to use "all options" at their disposal to oust the government.

The information minister said with time, the "desperation of Pakistan Dheelidhali Movement" is increasing, and they have started to lose patience.

"They believe they might face defeat in the next elections. Therefore, they have decided to join hands and contest elections," Chaudhry said, assuring the Opposition that the government would defeat them even if they unite.

The information minister said whenever any government seeks to bring the "money they have stashed abroad or try to put a stop to the crimes they commit", the Opposition starts coming together.

"We have time and again reiterated that this is a gang of criminals."

Chaudhry said PM Imran Khan is the most popular leader of the country and the incumbent "does not care" about the Opposition parties uniting to oust his government. "It has never bothered us in the past, and neither will it bother us in the future."

The information minister said the prime minister was currently working for Pakistan's foreign policy — as he is in Beijing on a four-day visit. "The dream he had envisioned of a Naya Pakistan will come true" as the government is working on all fronts for the country's progress, he added.

PML-N, PPP ready to use 'all options at disposal'

A few hours before the information minister's presser, PPP and PML-N agreed to use all legal and political options at their disposal to dismiss the incumbent PTI-led government.

"If we want to save this country from destruction, then we will have to get rid of this government," Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said.

Shahbaz was addressing a press conference alongside PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, and other Opposition leaders.

The press conference came after Former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal attended a luncheon at the residence of the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

"If we don't join hands and come on the same page, then the nation will not forgive us. We spoke in-depth about the option of a no-confidence motion [against PM Imran Khan]."

For his part, Bilawal said he had discussed his party's strategy against the government with Shahbaz and other PML-N leaders present in today's meeting.

"We discussed matters in detail. We came to a conclusion that a decision [with regards to ousting the government] is very crucial, given the burden of rising inflation on the masses." 

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan meets Chinese premier, Uzbek president in Beijing

PM Imran Khan meets Chinese premier, Uzbek president in Beijing
US issues agrément for Masood Khan to take charge as Pakistani envoy in Washington

US issues agrément for Masood Khan to take charge as Pakistani envoy in Washington
Thaw in ties: PML-N, PPP ready to use 'all options at disposal' to remove government

Thaw in ties: PML-N, PPP ready to use 'all options at disposal' to remove government
Askari Park gets a change of name, again

Askari Park gets a change of name, again
Thaw in PPP, PML-N ties: Zardari, Bilawal arrive at Shahbaz Sharif residence

Thaw in PPP, PML-N ties: Zardari, Bilawal arrive at Shahbaz Sharif residence
Kashmiris react to Dr Fayal Shawl's character assassination by PTI

Kashmiris react to Dr Fayal Shawl's character assassination by PTI
Earthquake in Islamabad, other cities

Earthquake in Islamabad, other cities
Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Imran urges world to hold India accountable for crimes against humanity

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Imran urges world to hold India accountable for crimes against humanity
India threat to regional peace, says PM Imran Khan in China

India threat to regional peace, says PM Imran Khan in China
COVID-19: Pakistan reports slight drop in infections and deaths

COVID-19: Pakistan reports slight drop in infections and deaths
Hira Mani takes a jab at PM Imran Khan, saying he should allow people to worry

Hira Mani takes a jab at PM Imran Khan, saying he should allow people to worry

PSP ends sit-in after negotiations with Sindh govt succeed

PSP ends sit-in after negotiations with Sindh govt succeed

Latest

view all