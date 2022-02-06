Candace Owens offers support to Kanye West in North West TikTok drama

Candace Owens has come forward in support of Kanye West in the midst of his ongoing war with Kim Kardashian concerning North West’s debut on TikTok.

Kanye was backed up by Owens in a candid yet scathing Twitter post that started off with a caption that read, “Kim is wrong on this one.”

This post has come as part of a response to Kanye’s allegation and berated the beauty mogul for letting her daughter North on TikTok.

Owens believes, “The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented.”

Thus, “It’s actually Kanye that is trying to protect his daughter in this regard and Kim is spinning this as ‘obsession’ and ‘control’. There are other creative outlets for kids.”

