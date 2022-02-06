 
health
Sunday Feb 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan sees major decline in new COVID-19 cases

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Two children wearing masks ride a motorcycle with their parents. Photo: site: geo.tv
Two children wearing masks ride a motorcycle with their parents. Photo: site: geo.tv

  • Pakistan reports only 4,874 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.
  • Decline in fresh cases pushes country's positivity ratio down to 8.69%.
  • 30 more people succumb to coronavirus in last 24 hours.

Pakistan witnessed a major decline in the new COVID-19 cases as only 4,874 people tested positive overnight, the National Command and Operation (NCOC) data showed Sunday morning, keeping the country's coronavirus positivity ratio below the 10% mark for the fifth consecutive day.

As per NCOC's stats, 56,051 diagnostic tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of which 4,874 came back positive. The decline in the daily COVID-19 case count pushed the positivity ratio down to 8.69% and active cases to 90,797 in a single day. 

However, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 1,459,773.

Related items

Meanwhile, the countrywide COVID-19 death tally was placed at 29,478 as 30 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan's Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, asked the public to stop being lazy and get their booster shots if they haven't already. As Pakistan fights the fifth COVID-19 wave led by the Omicron, Dr. Faisal Sultan had urged people to get their shots.

Before, he had told people to get their COVID-19 booster shots if it had been more than six months since they had their second dose.

More From Health:

Shahbaz summons PML-N CEC's after meeting Bilawal, Zardari

Shahbaz summons PML-N CEC's after meeting Bilawal, Zardari
20 terrorists killed in Panjgur, Naushki as security forces complete clearance operation

20 terrorists killed in Panjgur, Naushki as security forces complete clearance operation
Their 'defeat' brought them together, Fawad Chaudhry castigates PML-N and PPP

Their 'defeat' brought them together, Fawad Chaudhry castigates PML-N and PPP
Authorities complete demolition of Nasla Tower

Authorities complete demolition of Nasla Tower
PM Imran Khan meets Chinese premier, Uzbek president in Beijing

PM Imran Khan meets Chinese premier, Uzbek president in Beijing
US issues agrément for Masood Khan to take charge as Pakistani envoy in Washington

US issues agrément for Masood Khan to take charge as Pakistani envoy in Washington
Thaw in ties: PML-N, PPP ready to use 'all options at disposal' to remove government

Thaw in ties: PML-N, PPP ready to use 'all options at disposal' to remove government
Askari Park gets a change of name, again

Askari Park gets a change of name, again
PSL 7: Shahid Afridi asks for rest from Quetta Gladiators management, say sources

PSL 7: Shahid Afridi asks for rest from Quetta Gladiators management, say sources
UK's pandemic analysts believe future large waves of COVID are possible

UK's pandemic analysts believe future large waves of COVID are possible
Thaw in PPP, PML-N ties: Zardari, Bilawal arrive at Shahbaz Sharif residence

Thaw in PPP, PML-N ties: Zardari, Bilawal arrive at Shahbaz Sharif residence
Kashmiris react to Dr Fayal Shawl's character assassination by PTI

Kashmiris react to Dr Fayal Shawl's character assassination by PTI

Latest

view all