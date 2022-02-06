Gigi Hadid clarifies her ‘three angels’ comment on Rihanna’s baby bump post

Gigi Hadid has clarified her comment on Rihanna’s baby bump post that sparked massive buzz on social media, leaving netizens speculating if the Love the Way You Lie hit-maker and A$AP Rocky are expecting twins.

Fans are curious to know more details about RiRi’s pregnancy which the 33-year-old singer has kept in wraps.

However on February 2, the Diamonds singer dropped a first personal photo of her bare bump on Instagram.

The post received a massive response from fans, including Hadid who wrote, “Three angels” under the photo. The comment shook fans!

However, the 26-year-old model dropped another comment to explain what she meant by her earlier remark. “I just caught word of this commotion. Meant rih / rocky / baby lol,” wrote Hadid while adding an emoji.

The Oceans’ 8 actor shared the pictures after taking internet by storm with her and beau’s January 31 viral photo of taking a stroll in New York as they announced the upcoming arrival of their first child.