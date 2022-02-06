 
Sunday Feb 06 2022
Camilla, Prince Charles share their first message after Queen Elizabeth’s remarks

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla shared their first message after Queen Elizabeth’s remarks about the royal couple on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall took to the official Instagram handle -- Clarence House—and posted their first message to wish the people of New Zealand on 'Waitangi' day.

They shared the message both in English and Maori languages.

Prince Charles and Camilla said, “On this day 182 years ago, the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi took place in New Zealand.

“Today we send warm wishes to all New Zealanders as you mark #WaitangiDay.”

Queen Elizabeth II announced that she wants Camilla, the wife of her heir Prince Charles, to ultimately be known as Queen Consort.

The 95-year-old said she hoped her daughter-in-law will be known as Queen Consort when Charles accedes to the throne.

Addressing the nation in a written statement on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, the Queen said that when Charles becomes monarch she hoped the British people would give him and Camilla "the same support that you have given me".

