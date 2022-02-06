 
Amitabh Bachchan reaches late Lata Mangeshkar’s residence, pens emotional note

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was spotted arriving at legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s residence on Sunday, hours after it was announced that she had died due to multiple organ failure in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

In pictures acquired by Indian publication Pinkvilla, Bachchan was seen arriving in a sombre white outfit along with his daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda. Both were masked at the occasion in compliance with COVID SOP’s.

Photo: Pinkvilla
Photo: Pinkvilla

Bachchan also turned to his personal blog to pen a heartfelt note on Mangeshkar’s saddening demise, writing, “She has left us... The voice of a million centuries has left us... Her voice resounds now in the heavens! Prayers for calm and peace.”

Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday after a month-long battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia. She was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 and had since been recuperating there under Dr. Pratit Samdani’s care.

According to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the singer, known as India’s Nightingale, will be awarded a state funeral. 

