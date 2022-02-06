Sonu Nigam opens up on stepping away from Bollywood, says he doesn't beg for songs

Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam stayed away from Bollywood without recording a single song in a while; however he’s marking his return with a track for the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Opening up on his decision to not sing for films in which other artist are also trying to get a shot, the famed singer told Bollywood Hungama, “I never have had an issue with any singer singing songs."

"Have I asked that ‘Please, call me or try me?’ No, because if people, who are my well-wishers, get to know that ‘Sonu Nigam is a beggar. He acts like a King in front of everyone but actually he is a beggar. He begs (for songs) from people that – please give me a song in this film etc.’ So, how would you feel?,” he explained.

“You should be proud of me that I do my work and I do my work with dignity. I am not an insecure man,” added the 48-year-old singer, while clarifying, “I will only sing a song, if I am clear that it will be my song.”

Talking about his upcoming song, Nigam shared, "This was Aamir Khan’s decision that this song will be sung by Sonu Nigam. So, when the producer and star has said it already, then it won’t be like ‘We will make Sonu sing and then compare with someone else’."