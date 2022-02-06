 
Showbiz
Sunday Feb 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Sonu Nigam opens up on stepping away from Bollywood, says he doesn't beg for songs

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Sonu Nigam opens up on stepping away from Bollywood, says he doesnt beg for songs
Sonu Nigam opens up on stepping away from Bollywood, says he doesn't beg for songs

Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam stayed away from Bollywood without recording a single song in a while; however he’s marking his return with a track for the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Opening up on his decision to not sing for films in which other artist are also trying to get a shot, the famed singer told Bollywood Hungama, “I never have had an issue with any singer singing songs."

"Have I asked that ‘Please, call me or try me?’ No, because if people, who are my well-wishers, get to know that ‘Sonu Nigam is a beggar. He acts like a King in front of everyone but actually he is a beggar. He begs (for songs) from people that – please give me a song in this film etc.’ So, how would you feel?,” he explained.

“You should be proud of me that I do my work and I do my work with dignity. I am not an insecure man,” added the 48-year-old singer, while clarifying, “I will only sing a song, if I am clear that it will be my song.”

Talking about his upcoming song, Nigam shared, "This was Aamir Khan’s decision that this song will be sung by Sonu Nigam. So, when the producer and star has said it already, then it won’t be like ‘We will make Sonu sing and then compare with someone else’."

More From Showbiz:

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar with her 10 most awe-inspiring songs

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar with her 10 most awe-inspiring songs

Amitabh Bachchan reaches late Lata Mangeshkar’s residence, pens emotional note

Amitabh Bachchan reaches late Lata Mangeshkar’s residence, pens emotional note

Bollywood mourns Lata Mangeshkar’s death, tributes pour in for India’s nightingale

Bollywood mourns Lata Mangeshkar’s death, tributes pour in for India’s nightingale
Imran Abbas, Adnan Siddiqui pen heart-touching tributes for late Lata Mangeshkar

Imran Abbas, Adnan Siddiqui pen heart-touching tributes for late Lata Mangeshkar
Kangana Ranaut mourns Lata Mangeshkar’s death: ‘Truth is she will never die’

Kangana Ranaut mourns Lata Mangeshkar’s death: ‘Truth is she will never die’
Anushka Sharma mourns Lata Mangeshkar's death: 'Sad sad day for India'

Anushka Sharma mourns Lata Mangeshkar's death: 'Sad sad day for India'
End of an era: Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92

End of an era: Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92
‘Run Lola Run’ star Franka Potente lauds Taapsee Pannu's performance in ‘Looop Lapeta’

‘Run Lola Run’ star Franka Potente lauds Taapsee Pannu's performance in ‘Looop Lapeta’
Birthday boy Abhishek Bachchan kick-starts shooting for R Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’

Birthday boy Abhishek Bachchan kick-starts shooting for R Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’
Alia Bhatt goes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ style to thanks fans for loving the trailer

Alia Bhatt goes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ style to thanks fans for loving the trailer
Deepika Padukone says ‘Gehraiyaan’ taught her not to judge people

Deepika Padukone says ‘Gehraiyaan’ taught her not to judge people
Ranveer Singh is impressed with ‘Gangsta Gangu’ avatar of Alia Bhatt in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Ranveer Singh is impressed with ‘Gangsta Gangu’ avatar of Alia Bhatt in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Latest

view all