Kylie Jenner welcomes a baby boy with boyfriend Travis Scott

US reality TV star Kylie Jenner has welcomed second baby with her boyfriend Travis Scott, she announced late on Sunday.



The US model appeared to announce the birth of a baby boy, posting an Instagram picture of a hand holding a baby's arm and a message of simply 2/2/22 and a blue heart, according to Reuters.

Last year the 24-year-old model and entrepreneur said she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend. The couple also has a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

The E! News reported it confirmed she gave birth to a baby boy but did not cite any sources.

Fans and friends congratulated Kylie on the birth of her second child.