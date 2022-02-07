 
BIGBANG announces comeback, T.O.P leaves 'YG Entertainment'

BIGBANG announces comeback, T.O.P leaves 'YG Entertainment'

South Korean pop band BIGBANG is gearing up to make its much-anticipated comeback after almost four years as its management agency YG Entertainment announced that the group will be dropping a new song this spring.

“BIGBANG will be releasing a new song this spring. (BIGBANG) has already completed recording their new song, and they are currently preparing to shoot the music video,” the entertainment company announced on February 7.

However, the Bang Bang Bang hit-maker’s lead rapper T.O.P, real name Choi Seung-hyun, has parted ways with the agency after 16 years. 

“T.O.P’s exclusive contract with YG has ended, and he will be taking on a wide variety of new challenges as both an artist and an entrepreneur,” revealed the statement.

“We respected T.O.P’s desire to broaden the scope of his individual activities aside from just his promotions with BIGBANG, and he successfully came to an agreement about this with the other members,” it added.

However, the statement also added that the 34-year-old rapper will ‘always participate in’ group’s activities ‘whenever he is able’ to.

Meanwhile, the upcoming song will the band’s first in four years since Flower Road which was released in March 2018.

