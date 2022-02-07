 
Lata Mangeshkar did not want a biopic made on her. Here's why

The legendary Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday at the age 92 after a prolonged battle with COVID and its complications, never wanted a biopic made on her extraordinary life, reported India Today.

Known as the Nightingale of India, Mangeshkar reportedly refused to greenlight any official biopic despite several offers from top Bollywood producers.

A source close to the singer told India Today, “In the last few years, a lot of people wanted to make a biopic on Lata Mangeshkar. Several producers also met her for the same, but she refused to give the rights for her biopic.”

The reason for her refusal was because Mangeshkar “wasn’t keen on sharing anecdotes from her personal life”.

Several OTT platforms had also reached out to her to try their luck but to no avail.

“With the advent of streaming platforms in the last few years, there was a growing interest in making a movie about Lata didi’s life and her personal journey. But she never entertained these requests,” said the insider.

The singing legend was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital since January after contracting COVID-19, and subsequently passed away from complications on February 6. 

