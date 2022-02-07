"Didi And I:" Asha Bhosle shares memorable pic with late sister Lata Mangeshkar

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle is remembering her late sister, the legendary Indian playback singer Lata Mageshkar, who passed away on Sunday morning (Feb.6) at the age of 92.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Asha shared a never-before-seen childhood picture with her late sister, leaving fans in an emotional meltdown.





Sharing the childhood picture of the two of them, Asha wrote in the caption, "Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I (followed by a heart emoticon)."

In the monochrome picture, little Asha was seen sitting on a pedestal and an older Lata was standing beside her as they posed for a family picture.

Asha, 88, was by Lata's side during her final moments.

The queen of melody, Lata Mangeshkar was cremated at Shivaji Park in Mumbai Sunday evening. A big number of celebrities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Anuradha Podwal, Shankar Mahadevan, Vidya Balan and others gathered together to pay their final respects to the iconic Indian singer.