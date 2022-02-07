Khloé Kardashian lands in hot water for her rude behaviour with ‘Jersey Shore’ star

Khloe Kardashian lands in hot water for her rude behaviour with ‘Jersey Shore’ star

Khloé Kardashian is being called out by fans who are not impressed to hear about her rude behaviour towards the Jersey Shore star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi.

A video from 2016 show Kocktails With Khloe, resurfaced on social media in which the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum can be seen throwing shades at the 34-year-old.

Snooki, who was a good pal of Kim, recalled the time when she went to the Kardashian’s place.

“I came over and I was obsessed with you at the time. And I said OK Kim you're cool but like I really want to meet Khloe,” she started revisiting.

“So I came over and she brought me to you, she tapped you on the shoulder and she was like: 'Khloe, look who's here,” she told the reality TV star.

“And you looked at me up and down and swear to God, said 'What the (expletive) is she doing here, are you kidding me Kim?" she added.

Snooki shared that she was so upset by the encounter that she ‘just left’.

Reacting to her apparent ‘mean girl vibes’, the mum-of-one said, “First of all I don't know why Khlo-money came out.”

Khloé attempted to explain. “She is my alter ego, she's here today. But maybe I was jealous if you were getting more attention. I have no idea why."

However, fans were not satisfied by her reaction as they soon took over TikTok to demand an apology from Khloe, as The Mirror reported.