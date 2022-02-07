 
entertainment
Hilaria Baldwin puts on loved-up display with husband Alec, 'we've been through a lot'

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin added a glimpse into the couple’s romantic relationship as she shared a new PDA-filled picture on her social media.

On Sunday, Hilaria, who is an entrepreneur and yoga instructor, shared that she and her husband Alec has "been through a lot."

The mother of six shared a romantic photo of the couple, dressed up and sharing a sweet kiss, and captioned it as, "We've been through a lot together.”

The 30 Rock actor, 63, also took to the comments section and lovingly responded to his wife - writing, "I only know that whenever I feel that God has forgotten me, I think that he brought you into my life. The greatest gift, along with my children, I have ever received."

Hilaria and Alec are proud parents of six children — including, daughters Carmen Gabriela, 8, and María Lucía Victoria, 10 months, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 16 months old.

