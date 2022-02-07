Asif Zardari meets Chaudhry brothers, discusses no-confidence motion against govt: sources

(L-R) Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, former president Asif Ali Zardari and PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. — Twitter/AFP/File

Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday called on PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to shed light on the ongoing political milieu of the country, Geo News reported, citing sources.



According to sources, the overall political situation in the country and a no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government was discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was held two days after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari attended a luncheon meeting with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders including Maryam Nawaz.



Sources said that Zardari held the meeting to seek support from the Chaudhry brothers regarding the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PML-Q president reportedly told Zardari they will "consult other party members on this issue", and it is expected that the two will meet once again in the next few days.

The leaders also discussed the issue of rising inflation during the two-hour-long meeting and also shed light on the Opposition alliance against the incumbent government.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif is expected to meet MQM-P leaders on Tuesday.