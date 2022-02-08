 
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
Pete Davidson makes romance with 'girlfriend' Kim Kardashian official

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Pete Davidson gushes over spending days with girlfriend Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson gushes over spending days with 'girlfriend' Kim Kardashian 

Pete Davidson has 'casually' mentioned his billionaire girlfriend Kim Kardashian in a recent interview.

The Saturday Night Live star called the 41-year-old his 'girlfriend' for the first time on a public platform, while speaking to Kay Adams.

Davidson reveals how he likes his private life away from the spotlight, owing to his lack of social media presence.

"Well, I don't really have Instagram — I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," the comedian said.

"Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much," he continued, referring to the KKW Beauty founder.

Speaking further on the paparazzi culture and fan encounters, Davidson added: "Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts. But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse."

