 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian worried as Kanye West still 'refuses' to sign divorce deed

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Kim Kardashian worried as Kanye West refuses to sign divorce deed
Kim Kardashian worried as Kanye West 'refuses' to sign divorce deed

Kim Kardashian is eagerly waiting to welcome her single life again while Kanye West poses as a stumbling block.

The 41-year-old makeup mogul is reportedly upset over Kanye stalling their divorce, says E! News.

"Kim is still trying to get the "married" status dissolved to "single" before they finalize the divorce, but Ye has yet to sign," says the report.

It adds: "Moving this divorce along isn't something he's acting quickly on, despite Kim's efforts."

As per papers filed and approved in December, LA court has declared Kim a single woman, reports TMZ.

It is added that Kim also wishes for her maiden name back but fans speculate how will it financially impact her billion-dollar company, KKW Beauty, in which the 'W' stands for 'West.'

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott 'still' living separately: 'Works best for them'

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott 'still' living separately: 'Works best for them'

Priyanka Chopra-starrer ‘Matrix’ co-producer sues Warner over streaming release

Priyanka Chopra-starrer ‘Matrix’ co-producer sues Warner over streaming release
Cristiano Ronaldo gets huge CR7 cake, £150k car from Gerogina Rodriguez on birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo gets huge CR7 cake, £150k car from Gerogina Rodriguez on birthday
Zendaya gets her own wax statue at Madame Tussauds London! See Photo

Zendaya gets her own wax statue at Madame Tussauds London! See Photo
Pete Davidson makes romance with 'girlfriend' Kim Kardashian official

Pete Davidson makes romance with 'girlfriend' Kim Kardashian official
Kylie Jenner will drop son's name when 'she is ready', fans know what it is

Kylie Jenner will drop son's name when 'she is ready', fans know what it is
Sarah Ferguson ‘felt trapped’ in the palace ‘early on’: report

Sarah Ferguson ‘felt trapped’ in the palace ‘early on’: report
Piers Morgan blasts 'unbelievably stupid and privileged' Kirstie Allsopp

Piers Morgan blasts 'unbelievably stupid and privileged' Kirstie Allsopp
Prince Andrew forcing scandal over Queen Elizabeth’s head: report

Prince Andrew forcing scandal over Queen Elizabeth’s head: report
Experts ‘don’t want’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle returning to the UK for Jubilee

Experts ‘don’t want’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle returning to the UK for Jubilee
Prince Andrew earned himself unfortunate nickname over his 'boorish' behaviour: report

Prince Andrew earned himself unfortunate nickname over his 'boorish' behaviour: report
Royal historian reveals why Queen Elizabeth approved Camilla as Queen

Royal historian reveals why Queen Elizabeth approved Camilla as Queen

Latest

view all