 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan gets support from Urmila Matondkar: 'Praying' is not 'spitting'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan gets support from Urmila Matondkar: Praying is not spitting
Shah Rukh Khan gets support from Urmila Matondkar: 'Praying' is not 'spitting'

Shah Rukh Khan is garnering support from fellow co-star Urmila Matondkar after making headlines at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral.

The actor, who attended the final rites of the legendary singer on Friday, met with criticism from a BJP leader over making dua at the funeral. The politician, who compared a Muslim SRK's dua as equivalent to 'spitting', invited uproar from a tonne of Indians.

Now speaking to India Today, Urmila asks the nation not to degrade a star who has represented the country on various international platforms.

 “As a society, we have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting. You are talking about an actor who has represented the country on various international platforms. Politics has reached such low levels and it's really sad.”

Lata died at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure after long illness due to COVID-19.

More From Showbiz:

Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone turn up the heat in 'Mud Mud Ke' teaser: Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone turn up the heat in 'Mud Mud Ke' teaser: Watch
Atif Aslam, Adnan Qazi reportedly gearing up for a new song

Atif Aslam, Adnan Qazi reportedly gearing up for a new song
‘No excuse:’ Sidharth Malhotra shares outdoor workout video from sets of ‘Yodha’

‘No excuse:’ Sidharth Malhotra shares outdoor workout video from sets of ‘Yodha’

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to mark THIS milestone in 2022

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to mark THIS milestone in 2022
'Younger generation won’t remember my legacy: ' said Lata Mangeshkar in last interview

'Younger generation won’t remember my legacy: ' said Lata Mangeshkar in last interview

"Didi And I:" Asha Bhosle shares memorable pic with late sister Lata Mangeshkar
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dua’ gesture at Lata Mangheskhar’s funeral trolled, Urmila reacts

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dua’ gesture at Lata Mangheskhar’s funeral trolled, Urmila reacts
Lata Mangeshkar did not want a biopic made on her. Here's why

Lata Mangeshkar did not want a biopic made on her. Here's why
Shah Rukh Khan’s special tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar wins hearts

Shah Rukh Khan’s special tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar wins hearts
Abida Parveen pays heartfelt tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar: ‘Her voice was gift from God’

Abida Parveen pays heartfelt tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar: ‘Her voice was gift from God’
Karan Johar celebrates 5th birthday of his twins Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar celebrates 5th birthday of his twins Yash and Roohi
Aishwarya Rai sends love to Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday: See post

Aishwarya Rai sends love to Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday: See post

Latest

view all