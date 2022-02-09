 
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
Shraddha Kapoor pays heart touching tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar : See post

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor shared a heartfelt note to pay tribute to the legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92.

The Half Girlfriend actor took to Instagram and dedicated a loving note to her ‘aaji’ with a bunch of throwback photos.

While cherishing the precious moments she had spent with the veteran singer she wrote, 

“I will forever cherish the honour of having shared precious moments with you. Your hand on my head, your warm gaze, your loving words of encouragement. Thank you for your simplicity, divinity, excellence and grace. Truly the greatest of all time! I love you Lata Aaji."

She began her photo carousel with a childhood photo of herself and Lata, in which the two are shown smiling and laughing.

While the remaining throwback memories in the post are black and white glimpses of Lata from her younger days.

For unversed, the Lag Ja Gale singer who was very fond of Shraddha often featured in the actor's social media posts. Shraddha's late maternal grandfather, singer Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure, was Lata's cousin.

