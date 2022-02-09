 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner finally debuts on TikTok with hilarious video of herself: Watch

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

Kendall Jenner finally debuts on TikTok with hilarious video of herself: Watch
Kendall Jenner finally debuts on TikTok with hilarious video of herself: Watch

Kendall Jenner finally has a TikTok account and fans could not be more excited!

The supermodel debuted on the video-sharing app this Tuesday while she gave fans as she indulged in some self-deprecating humour.

In the first clip that she shared, Kendall is spotted wiping herself out while snowboarding in Colorado.

The 26-year-old added an audio file from Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the background, where she is seen flaunting her athletic skills.

@kendalljenner

it’s giving ‘pick me’ vibes

♬ original sound - E! Entertainment


"I'm literally built as an athlete," she told Kourtney Kardashian on the show. "Every blood test I've ever done has said that I am like over the normal limit of athletic-ness."

The video comes after Kendall made headlines for meeting sister Kim Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West at The Nice Guy this week.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West, Julia Fox in an open relationship, allowed to date other people

Kanye West, Julia Fox in an open relationship, allowed to date other people
Is Adele engaged? Singer flaunts mysterious bling at BRIT Awards

Is Adele engaged? Singer flaunts mysterious bling at BRIT Awards
Diana's brother, son Harry avoid reacting to Queen's announcement about Duchess Camilla

Diana's brother, son Harry avoid reacting to Queen's announcement about Duchess Camilla

Queen Elizabeth's achievement that may never be repeated

Queen Elizabeth's achievement that may never be repeated
'New Zealand unlikely to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state'

'New Zealand unlikely to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state'
Royal expert thinks rainbow over Sandringham could be a signal to Queen Elizabeth

Royal expert thinks rainbow over Sandringham could be a signal to Queen Elizabeth
BRIT Awards 2022: Dua Lipa wins prize for Best Pop/R&B Act

BRIT Awards 2022: Dua Lipa wins prize for Best Pop/R&B Act
Dakota Johnson officially confirms role in 'Madame Web'

Dakota Johnson officially confirms role in 'Madame Web'
Spider-Man overlooked by film academy in Oscar nominations

Spider-Man overlooked by film academy in Oscar nominations
'The Kardashians': New teaser of upcoming series breaks internet

'The Kardashians': New teaser of upcoming series breaks internet
Kate Middleton faces backlash over planned TV appearance

Kate Middleton faces backlash over planned TV appearance
Jennifer Lopez puts her incredible curves on display as she graces a magazine cover

Jennifer Lopez puts her incredible curves on display as she graces a magazine cover

Latest

view all