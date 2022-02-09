 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan shares a heartfelt birthday note for mom Amrita Singh

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan shared a heartfelt birthday note for her mother Amrita Singh, who turns 64 today.

Taking to Instagram, the Simmba actor shared sweet throwback photos with her mother along with a heartfelt birthday note.

Sara said, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mommy. Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always motivating me, encouraging me and inspiring me.

“I promise to always try my hardest to make you happy and proud and I will try everyday to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace and brilliance you exude.”

She posted the pictures with hashtag “#bosslady #superwoman #mywholeworld #numberone #likemotherlikedaughter.”

Sara Ali Khan looks exactly like her mom Amrita Singh in the pictures, saying “like mother like daughter”. 

